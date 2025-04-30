Anthony Santander News: Starting to bounce back

Santander went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's extra-inning win over Boston.

Santander is finally starting to emerge from his early-season doldrums, going deep in two of his last three games. The slugging switch hitter still has work to do, however, as he's slashing .175/.258/.316 with four round trippers, four doubles, 12 doubles and nine runs scored through 128 plate appearances. Fantasy managers should stay patient with Santander, who should continue to see plenty of RBI opportunities while primarily batting third in Toronto's lineup.