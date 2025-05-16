Anthony Santander News: Stepping out of lineup Friday
Santander is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Tigers.
Santander went 1-for-12 with five strikeouts in the past three games after sitting out a few days due to a shoulder issue, and he'll hit the bench for Friday's series opener against the Tigers. George Springer will serve as the designated hitter while Jonatan Clase and Nathan Lukes start in the corner outfield spots.
