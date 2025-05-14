Anthony Veneziano News: Sent to Triple-A
The Marlins optioned Veneziano to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.
His demotion clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for lefty Ryan Weathers (forearm), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Cubs. Veneziano has a 4.86 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, four holds and a 15:8 K:BB across 16.2 innings with Miami this season, but he allowed four runs (including three home runs) over his last three outings.
