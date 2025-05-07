Aroldis Chapman News: Collects fifth save

Chapman earned the save in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers, allowing one solo home run and one walk while striking out one batter in the ninth inning.

Chapman was brought in for the ninth frame with the Red Sox up 6-3, but Boston's lead was quickly cut down to two when Josh Jung took the first pitch of the at-bat deep to left-center field for a solo home run. Chapman yielded a walk later in the frame, but the veteran closer was able to finish things off with an eight-pitch punchout of Blaine Crim, with two of the southpaw's sinkers touching 103 mph. Chapman has five saves in as many opportunities this season with a 2.19 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB over 12.1 innings.