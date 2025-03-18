Fantasy Baseball
Aroldis Chapman headshot

Aroldis Chapman News: Emerges as top option at closer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Chapman "appears to have become the in-house favorite" to open the season as the Red Sox' closer, Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive.com report.

Chapman has clearly outpitched Liam Hendriks (10.80 ERA) this spring, allowing two runs with a 10:4 K:BB over 5.1 innings. Walks are likely to continue to be a major problem for Chapman, but, even at 37, he remains one of the hardest throwers and best bat-missers in the game. His leash is likely to be short if he is indeed named Boston's closer, with Hendriks, Garrett Whitlock and Justin Slaten looming as alternatives.

