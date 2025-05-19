Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0

This article is part of our Closer Encounters series.
Sometimes things don't go as planned.
Remember the days when drafting an "elite" closer meant you could just plug them into your lineup on Opening Day and leave them there all season? Remember the times when drafting an "elite" closer meant you didn't have to scour the waiver wire for potential save sources on a weekly basis and invest precious free-agent bidding dollars on speculative relief pitchers who might not even be on your roster in two weeks?
If you've managed to avoid the landmines at the closer position in 2025, give yourself a round of applause. Unfortunately, I'm not clapping on this side on the laptop.
Elite closers have provided stability for fantasy teams in recent seasons, but the 2025 campaign is harshly reminding us that even the "safe" closers aren't always so safe.
Closer chaos has returned, folks. This game can be brutal.
Among the top 10 closers drafted in the NFBC Main Event, only five have reasonably performed to expectations through mid-May. Any stats listed below are through May 18.
ADP Rank
Player
Team
2025 Saves (Rank)
ERA
WHIP
K%
BB%
1
CLE
9 (T-9th)
4.74
1.63
24.1%
5.7%
2
ATH
11 (T-6th)
4.50
1.13
47.0%
13.6%
3
NYY
4 (T-28th)
7.31
1.56
27.0%
14.9%
4
HOU
11 (T-6th)
1.80
0.85
37.2%
6.4%
5
NYM
10 (8th)
3.00
1.06
35.6%
11.0%
6
ATL
8 (T-13th)
5.89
1.42
25.0%
5.0%
7
STL
9 (T-9th)
Fantasy managers who drafted Mason Miller, Josh Hader, Edwin Diaz, Andres Munoz or Jhoan Duran are collectively breathing sighs of relief... at least for now. Miller's ERA is a bit high, but he's dominating opposing hitters with a league-leading 47.0 percent strikeout rate. Hader — my No. 1 ranked closer all spring — has been the same-ole' Hader. Same goes for Diaz. You could make an argument that Munoz is the best closer in the game, as he has yet to allow an earned run through 20.1 innings and ranks second in the league with 14 saves.
Among the top 10 closers who are not performing to expectations thus far, Emmanuel Clase endured a rough first month of the season but finally appears to be coming back around. Raisel Iglesias has served up more home runs (six) through 18.1 innings than he did across all of 2024. Ryan Helsey has a poor 1.44 WHIP, while Ryan Walker has a mere 9.2 percent whiff rate on his sinker (among the the lowest in the league for that pitch type). Perhaps most surprising of all, Devin Williams was actually ousted as the Yankees' closer. We all assume this move is temporary, especially since he's gone scoreless in eight of his last nine outings, but Luke Weaver has been outstanding this season and might not relinquish the role anytime soon.
Outside the top 10 closers by ADP, there have been several notable surprises through the first month-and-a-half of the 2025 season:
- Robert Suarez (the 15th closer drafted on average by NFBC Main Event ADP) currently leads the league with 15 saves. Suarez was my biggest fade at the closer position during draft season, so I've been wearing a huge "L" on my forehead. The Padres' closer recently had his first implosion, but his ratios remain in remarkably in good shape.
- Jordan Romano (17th by ADP) was the pre-season favorite for closing duties in Philadelphia, but struggled in April and took a back seat to Jose Alvarado. Fortunately, the longtime closer has rebounded, posting seven scoreless innings in May with a 0.57 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB. While Romano's ratios are still abysmal overall, he's wrestled closing duties back, especially now that Alvarado will be missing an extended period after being handed an 80-game suspension.
- Ryan Pressly (19th by ADP) is currently pitching in low-leverage scenarios for the Cubs. The veteran right-hander hasn't recorded a save since April 13.
- David Bednar (22nd by ADP) struggled out of the gate and was subsequently demoted to the minors. He's been outstanding upon his recall to the majors but has been primarily pitching the eighth inning of late. I'm not closing the book on Bednar closing again for Pittsburgh in the near future.
- Kyle Finnegan (23rd by ADP) once again sits near the top of the saves leaderboard with 14 (T-2nd). He has yet to allow a home run through 16.2 innings.
- Mike Clevinger (32nd by ADP) is currently in the minors after failing to secure a save for the White Sox. The veteran right-hander is now stretching out as a starter with Triple-A Charlotte. Chicago has recorded only three saves as a team through mid-May, with one apiece going to Brandon Eisert, Cam Booser and Mike Vasil. It's May 19 and I'm still not sure who the White Sox closer is, but if I had to make a bet as to who would lead the team in the saves category by the end of 2025, it'd be Jordan Leasure, who leads this pen with a 32.4 percent strikeout rate, 1.80 gmLI (the average leverage index when he enters the game) and seven holds.
- Luke Jackson (undrafted in 38 of 57 leagues) — not Chris Martin (shoulder) or Robert Garcia — has racked up eight saves (T-13th) to lead the Rangers in the category.
- Tommy Kahnle (undrafted in 39 of 57 Main Event leagues) and Will Vest (undrafted in 54 of 57 leagues) are leading the Tigers with five saves apiece. Jason Foley (shoulder) needs season-ending surgery, while Beau Brieske and Tyler Holton have tallied one save between them.
- Emilio Pagan (undrafted) has been shockingly steady as the Reds' closer, securing 12 saves (fifth) in 14 chances thus far. Meanwhile, Alexis Diaz (currently in the minors), Scott Barlow, Taylor Rogers and Tony Santillan have combined for one save.
Just like we all predicted, right?
If I had to re-rank the closers after all these developments through mid-May:
2025 Mid-season Closer Rankings 1.0
Dropped out of the Top 50: Kirby Yates, Tyler Holton, Marc Church, Liam Hendriks, Edwin Uceta, Ben Joyce, Jose Alvarado, Matt Brash, Mike Clevinger, Jason Foley, Alexis Diaz.
With so much turnover at the closer position already in 2025, I expect some significant movement between the 15th- through 50th-ranked closers by the next mid-season rankings update sometime around the All-Star break.
I'm the meantime, I'll leave you with a list of under-the-radar relievers for potential second-half saves. These are relievers who have caught my eye over the first month and a half and have a decent chance of moving into higher leverage roles as the season progresses.
Watch List
Luis Mey, Reds - Over six seasons in the minors, Mey struggled to a 5.84 ERA and 1.81 WHIP across 172.1 innings. With poor control at every stop, it would have been difficult to peg him for high-leverage work in the majors in 2025, but the 23-year-old right-hander has dazzled since the Reds promoted him on May 1. Mey primarily throws a sinker (81 percent pitch usage) that averages 98.8 miles per hour (97th percentile) and has produced a 30.2 percent whiff rate that ranks fourth in the majors for that pitch type. His 31 percent strikeout rate with the sinker also ranks near the top of the leaderboard alongside Josh Hader, Michael King and Zack Wheeler. Mey is stifling opposing hitters with a mere .080 batting average against on the pitch. If keeps making strides with his control, which he has done in his limited big-league sample thus far, he could emerge as one of the Reds' better relievers by the end of this season.
Abner Uribe, Brewers - Uribe has yet to record a save for the Brewers in 2025 but is near the top of the leaderboard in the holds category. He also throws gas (98.8 mph on average). Uribe's slider has been devastating to opposing hitters in 2025, producing a 51.5 percent whiff rate that ranks third in the league for that pitch type — right behind Andres Munoz and Hunter Greene. The 24-year-old righty has improved his ball percentage (36 percent) and walk rate (10.7 percent) while his K-rate has spiked back up to 31 percent. While Nick Mears (0.45 WHIP) has also performed well in the Brewers' pen this season, Uribe has more of a closer's profile should Trevor Megill get hurt or become unavailable.
Jordan Leasure and Mike Vasil, White Sox - I already made my case for Leasure above, but in addition to leading the White Sox' bullpen in multiple categories, his slider has produced a 50.8 percent whiff rate this season, which ranks fourth in the league for that pitch type. As for Vasil, he's already recorded one of Chicago's three saves this season. The former starter has found new life as a multi-inning reliever after the White Sox claimed him off waivers in March. Vasil does have more walks (19) this season than strikeouts (17), but a low .205 BABIP has fueled a solid 1.98 ERA (4.73 FIP) and 1.32 WHIP through 27.1 innings. It's possible he continues to receive save chances for manager Will Venable.
Daysbel Hernandez, Braves - Things have not gone well for Atlanta's closer, Raisel Iglesias, this season. The veteran right-hander is a free agent next year, and the Braves could choose to move on from him if they aren't in playoff contention near the trade deadline. Fortunately for Iglesias, Atlanta has rebounded quite nicely after an 0-and-7 start, but should the team falter as the season progresses in a tough National League East division, I like Hernandez to potentially earn save chances. In 35 big-league appearances between this season and last, the 28-year-old has posted six wins and eight holds along with a solid 2.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 40:22 K:BB over 38 innings. Hernandez's slider is not producing as many whiffs or strikeouts in 2025, but his ratios remain solid and he ranks second on the team with seven holds.
Jackson Rutledge, Nationals - Washington has had several opportunities to trade Kyle Finnegan in recent years and have elected to hold onto their closer each time. I'm not so sure that will be the case in 2025, as Finnegan is once again near the top of the saves leaderboard and the Nationals should want to get something in return for his high-leverage services. Like Vasil, Rutledge converted to a relief role this season and has been pitching in a multi-inning capacity. While control has been an issue for Rutledge throughout his career — the 26-year-old has a 9.2 percent walk rate through 19.2 innings this season — he recently recorded his first career hold and has posted above-average strikeout (26.4 percent), whiff (31.1 percent) and chase (33.3 percent) rates in 2025. Jose Ferrer and Jorge Lopez have not pitched well in 2025, so I can see Rutledge leap-frogging them in the Nats' hierarchy for saves if he continues impressing this year.
Ryan Zeferjahn, Angels - Zeferjahn has experienced a few hiccups in May — he's permitted at least one earned run in four of seven outings this month — but had an impressive April with a 1.00 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB over eight innings. The 27-year-old's 35.8 percent strikeout rate and 16.9 percent swinging strike rate stand out in an otherwise unimpressive Angels' pen should the team elect to trade closer Kenley Jansen, a likely scenario given the future Hall of Famer is only signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles.