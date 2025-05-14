Aroldis Chapman News: Takes loss in Detroit

Chapman (2-2) took the loss against the Tigers on Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter in two-thirds of an inning.

Chapman was brought in for the ninth inning tasked with keeping the game tied at 5-5. He was able to retire the next two batters after issuing a walk to Andy Ibanez, but Chapman was unable to send the game into extra innings after Justyn-Henry Malloy walked off the Red Sox with a pinch-hit RBI single. Chapman remains a perfect 6-for-6 in save chances but has been scored upon in three of his past eight outings. The veteran left-hander is up to a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 16 innings and should continue to split closing work with Justin Slaten.