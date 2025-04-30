Austin Hays Injury: Expected to avoid IL

Manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that an MRI on Hays' hamstring revealed some minor results, but the Reds are "exploring" not having the outfielder go on the injured list with the hope he's able to play after a few days of rest, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Hays is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals, and he looks safe to rule out for Game 2 as well. The Reds are still seemingly viewing Hays as day-to-day while he manages the hamstring issue and will wait and see how he responds to getting the day off. Cincinnati called up Tyler Callihan from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday and will have him start in left field in Hays' place in Game 1 of the twin bill.