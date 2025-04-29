Austin Hays Injury: Having hamstring examined

Manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Hays has a "tender" hamstring and will undergo further testing, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Hays went 0-for-3 at the plate with a walk and run scored in Monday's win over the Cardinals and played the entire contest. It's unclear when he may have suffered the injury, but Hays is out of the lineup Tuesday and should be considered day-to-day for the time being.