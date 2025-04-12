Austin Hays Injury: Kicks off rehab assignment

Hays (calf) started in left field and went 0-for-2 with an RBI in a rehab game for Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

Hays began a rehab assignment and played seven innings in the field. He had been scheduled to begin the assignment Thursday, but the game was rained out. Hays will appear in three of the four games in this series against Indianapolis. After playing the field Friday, he'll serve as a DH in one of Saturday's doubleheader, then back to the field Sunday. Presumably, that activity may be enough for Hays to be activated and play Tuesday at home against Seattle.