MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 27

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Hopefully the weather holds out Sunday. There were two makeshift doubleheaders Saturday and the Yankees and Blue Jays had to opt out of playing Saturday to also go with two on Sunday. All in all, we have some impressive pitchers and favorable hitting matchups. So if things shake out with the weather, you could find some DFS success. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Tarik Skubal, DET vs. BAL ($9,700): I don't fear the Orioles with the lefty Skubal on the mound. He's on pace for the a sub-3.00 ERA and K/BB rate above 5.00 for the third straight year and a HR/9 rate below 1.00 for the fourth season in a row. It's quite clear Skubal is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and the Orioles aren't likely to threaten him enough for me to be worried about shelling out this salary to have him in a DFS lineup.

Nick Lodolo, CIN at COL ($8,400): Honestly, Lodolo may be the only one starting at Coors Field who feels lucky he isn't at home as the lefty has managed a 2.97 ERA in away starts the last three seasons alongside a 6.57 at home. I do believe that when a pitcher is that bad in any park, it tells you something about their overall quality. The Rockies are still bottom-five in runs scored, so I think Lodolo is decent enough to handle this matchup.

Top Targets

Last season, Francisco Lindor ($3,700) fell one stolen base short of his second consecutive 30/30 campaign. He's currently at five and two while hitting .314. I'm not worried about Lindor's struggles against lefties or on the road as he's produced an .874 OPS versus southpaws and an .836 away from Citi Field since 2023. Mitchell Parker has posted an 1.39 ERA after a 4.29 as a rookie, yet his FIP is at 3.40. The lefty is good at avoiding homers, which is why I wanted Lindor over someone like Pete Alonso.

Contact is infrequently made by Kyle Manzardo ($3,200), but it tends to be significant when it happens as he's gone .210 while slugging .531 with seven homers and even a triple. It's only been one start of five innings, so I'm not reading much into Brayan Bello's 1.80 ERA…or 7.43 FIP. What matters to me is that he holds a career 4.39 ERA while lefties have hit .287 against the last couple campaigns.

Bargain Bats

At this point, Kerry Carpenter ($3,100) is the new Joc Pederson...but also seemingly a bit better as the southpaw has registered an .902 OPS versus right-handed pitchers the last two years. He also produced 38 extra-base hits last season in only 87 games. It may only be five starts, but Dean Kremer has struggled to a 6.84 ERA while lefties have gone .356 against.

Luis Garcia ($2,800) prefers to face a righty. After all, he's left-handed and a deft base stealer. Last year, he had a .795 OPS versus righties and stole 17 bases against them. However, Garcia also prefers to play at home with a .795 OPS there since 2023. Tylor Megill has been great this year by not allowing a run at home combined with a 2.70 road ERA. That's not surprising as he's posted a 2.98 home ERA with a 5.71 while away the last three seasons.

Stacks to Consider

Reds at Rockies (Ryan Feltner): Elly De La Cruz ($4,300), Austin Hays ($3,900), Gavin Lux ($3,100)

Feltner may have a 3.86 ERA through five games, yet he's given up 1.40 homers per nine innings with a 1.91 K/BB rate. And that explains his 4.70 FIP. Feltner is right-handed, but this is a mixed stack based on these players' performance with Coors Field offering plenty of opportunity.

De La Cruz has started to get into the groove with 11 stolen bases through 27 games after 67 last season. And since 2023, he's recorded an .837 OPS versus righties. Hays has started his Reds' tenure on fire slashing .386/.449/.773 with five home runs through 11 outings. Given that he's at Coors, I'm willing to believe he can remain hot. Lefties have hit .269 against Feltner the last couple years, and Lux is the one true southpaw in this stack. The former Dodger has averaged .325 and has begun his time with the Reds performing much better on the road and against righties.

Brewers at Cardinals (Erick Fedde): Jackson Chourio ($3,700), Brice Turang ($3,500), William Contreras ($3,100)

Fedde has a 3.33 ERA, but with a 5.07 FIP. That doesn't surprise me as he carries a career 4.76 ERA and had to head overseas to pitch in 2023 to try and get back on track. Fedde did get another shot in MLB, though he remains below-average. In particular, he currently holds a 0.93 K/BB rate. Since righties have been a bit better against Fedde than lefties, I've included two right-handed hitters.

Chourio was remarkable as a rookie in his age-20 season with over 20 homers, doubles, and stolen bases. There's been no sophomore slump thus far batting .280 with 10 doubles and six home runs. Turang has swiped eight bags after 50 last season while improving in other areas with a .366 OBP alongside three homers after only seven during 2024. Contreras produced 23 home runs last year, though he's off to a slow start in terms of power. And his issues have generally been against lefties and at home since joining the Brewers with a .777 OPS against righties and .808 on the road.

