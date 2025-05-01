Austin Hays Injury: Remains out of lineup

Hays (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Hays will be on the bench for a fourth straight game due to a sore left hamstring, which he tweaked while running the bases Monday. He underwent an MRI on Tuesday that apparently revealed nothing too concerning, and Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News relayed that Hays was testing his hamstring during an on-field workout prior to Thursday's contest. The Reds will presumably look to stay away from using Hays on Thursday, but the 29-year-old could return to the lineup during this weekend's series with the Nationals.