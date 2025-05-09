Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Austin Hays headshot

Austin Hays News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

The Reds activated Hays (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Hays spent the minimum 10 days on the injured list and is ready to return to the lineup for Cincinnati. Prior to his injury, Hays was slashing an impressive .365/.431/.712 with five home runs, 13 RBI, 15 runs scored and a 6:13 BB:K across 58 plate appearances.

Austin Hays
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now