Austin Hays News: Back from injured list

The Reds activated Hays (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Hays spent the minimum 10 days on the injured list and is ready to return to the lineup for Cincinnati. Prior to his injury, Hays was slashing an impressive .365/.431/.712 with five home runs, 13 RBI, 15 runs scored and a 6:13 BB:K across 58 plate appearances.