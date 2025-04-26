Fantasy Baseball
Austin Hays headshot

Austin Hays News: Goes yard twice in Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 8:35pm

Hays went 2-for-4 with two solo homers and a walk in Saturday's 6-4 win against the Rockies.

The veteran outfielder notched his seventh career multi-homer game and his first since June 3, 2024 when he was donning an Orioles uniform. Hays broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth with a 406-foot solo shot off Anthony Senzatela, and then he gave the Reds the lead again in the sixth inning with another solo homer off Senzatela, blasting it 429 feet to center. Hays has been a revelation since being activated from the injured list April 15, as he's now slashing .386/.449/.773 with five homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored across 49 plate appearances.

