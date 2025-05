Hays went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 win over Cleveland.

Hays' third-inning homer, which gave the Reds a 5-0 lead, turned out to be the game-winning hit. It was his sixth home run and first since coming off the injured list a week ago. After serving as the DH early in his return, Hays has played left field in three of his last four outings.