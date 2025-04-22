Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bailey Falter headshot

Bailey Falter Injury: Exits with back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Falter was removed from his start Tuesday against the Angels due to lower-back tightness.

Falter threw just 65 pitches across four innings before being pulled from the game, during which he gave up three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five batters. The severity of his injury remains unknown, so there's no telling if he'll be able to make his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Bailey Falter
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now