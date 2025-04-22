MLB DFS: Team Stacks and Pitcher Analysis for Tuesday, April 22

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Team Stacks and Pitcher Analysis

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

For a second straight day, we lack a true ace on the slate as evidenced by Bailey Ober topping our optimizer in projected points. DK has priced him down aggressively due to a slow start, but he's $2,000 more on FanDuel, giving us a quality value option at $6,900.

We've also highlighted Kris Bubic, Jose Soriano and Brandon Pfaadt who all come in the $8k range. Bubic has come down to earth slightly his last two starts but still boasts a 1.88 ERA and is expected to be the most popular pitcher on the slate. After that, Chris Bassitt is an option even as the highest priced pitcher on the slate because of how good he's been thus far with a FIP amazingly even lower than his 1.07 WHIP.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):