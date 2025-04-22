MLB DFS: Team Stacks and Pitcher Analysis for Tuesday, April 22

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.
Team Stacks and Pitcher Analysis
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
For a second straight day, we lack a true ace on the slate as evidenced by Bailey Ober topping our optimizer in projected points. DK has priced him down aggressively due to a slow start, but he's $2,000 more on FanDuel, giving us a quality value option at $6,900.
We've also highlighted Kris Bubic, Jose Soriano and Brandon Pfaadt who all come in the $8k range. Bubic has come down to earth slightly his last two starts but still boasts a 1.88 ERA and is expected to be the most popular pitcher on the slate. After that, Chris Bassitt is an option even as the highest priced pitcher on the slate because of how good he's been thus far with a FIP amazingly even lower than his 1.07 WHIP.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Bailey Ober
|1
|19
|7
|6
|Kris Bubic
|2
|3
|3
|1
|Cristopher Sanchez
|3
|4
|2
|17
|Jose Soriano
|4
|6
|10
|5
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5
|16
|11
|13
|Shota Imanaga
|6
|13
|13
|7
|Chris Bassitt
|7
|1
|1
|9
|Dustin May
|8
|2
|6
|11
|Jose Quintana
|9
|8
|19
|4
|Ronel Blanco
|10
|11
Hitting Stacks
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, home run rate and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|HR Rate
|Stack Popularity
|Twins
|6.1
|16
|High
|Angels
|5.7
|1
|High
|Royals
|5.7
|20
|High
|Diamondbacks
|5.7
|4
|Medium
|Athletics
|5.6
|5
|High
|Braves
|5.4
|6
|Medium
|Rangers
|4.9
|8
|High
|Dodgers
|4.7
|2
|High
|Phillies
|4.6
|13
|Medium
|Giants
|4.4
|7
|Low
|Blue Jays
|4.4
|19
|Medium
|Cubs
|4.2
|3
|Low
|Cardinals
|4.0
|11
|Medium
|Astros
|4.0
|14
|Medium
|Mets
|3.7
|9
|Low
|Rays
|3.7
|12
|Medium
|Brewers
|3.4
|10
|Medium
|Pirates
|3.1
|18
|Low
|White Sox
|2.7
|15
|Low
|Rockies
|2.7
|17
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Royals: Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino, Maikel Garcia, Jonathan India, Bobby Witt
Twins: Harrison Bader, Trevor Larnach, Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, Edouard Julien
Rangers: Marcus Semien, Josh Smith, Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford
Dodgers: Will Smith, Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman
Batter vs. Pitcher
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Austin Riley: 3-for-3, 1 HR; 1.000 BA, 3.333 OPS
- Yordan Alvarez: 8-for 19, 5 HR; .421 BA, 1.741 OPS
- Starling Marte: 4-for-11, 1 HR; .364 BA, 1.144 OPS
- Willy Adames: 5-for-14, 1 HR; .357 BA, 1.114 OPS
- Andrew Vaughn: 5-for-20, 2 HR; .250 BA, .850 OPS