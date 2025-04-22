MLB DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
MLB DFS: Team Stacks and Pitcher Analysis for Tuesday, April 22

MLB DFS: Team Stacks and Pitcher Analysis for Tuesday, April 22

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on April 22, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Team Stacks and Pitcher Analysis

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

For a second straight day, we lack a true ace on the slate as evidenced by Bailey Ober topping our optimizer in projected points. DK has priced him down aggressively due to a slow start, but he's $2,000 more on FanDuel, giving us a quality value option at $6,900. 

We've also highlighted Kris Bubic, Jose Soriano and Brandon Pfaadt who all come in the $8k range. Bubic has come down to earth slightly his last two starts but still boasts a 1.88 ERA and is expected to be the most popular pitcher on the slate. After that, Chris Bassitt is an option even as the highest priced pitcher on the slate because of how good he's been thus far with a FIP amazingly even lower than his 1.07 WHIP. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Bailey Ober11976
Kris Bubic2331
Cristopher Sanchez34217
Jose Soriano46105
Brandon Pfaadt5161113
Shota Imanaga613137
Chris Bassitt7119
Dustin May82611
Jose Quintana98194
Ronel Blanco1011

Team Stacks and Pitcher Analysis

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

For a second straight day, we lack a true ace on the slate as evidenced by Bailey Ober topping our optimizer in projected points. DK has priced him down aggressively due to a slow start, but he's $2,000 more on FanDuel, giving us a quality value option at $6,900. 

We've also highlighted Kris Bubic, Jose Soriano and Brandon Pfaadt who all come in the $8k range. Bubic has come down to earth slightly his last two starts but still boasts a 1.88 ERA and is expected to be the most popular pitcher on the slate. After that, Chris Bassitt is an option even as the highest priced pitcher on the slate because of how good he's been thus far with a FIP amazingly even lower than his 1.07 WHIP. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Bailey Ober11976
Kris Bubic2331
Cristopher Sanchez34217
Jose Soriano46105
Brandon Pfaadt5161113
Shota Imanaga613137
Chris Bassitt7119
Dustin May82611
Jose Quintana98194
Ronel Blanco1011518
Jordan Hicks11101212
Osvaldo Bido1251615
Andre Pallante1312153
Zack Littell1418816
Griffin Canning157410
Patrick Corbin1691719
Bailey Falter1714142
Davis Martin1817188
Ryan Feltner1915914

Hitting Stacks

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, home run rate and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsHR RateStack Popularity
Twins6.116High
Angels5.71High
Royals5.720High
Diamondbacks5.74Medium
Athletics5.65High
Braves5.46Medium
Rangers4.98High
Dodgers4.72High
Phillies4.613Medium
Giants4.47Low
Blue Jays4.419Medium
Cubs4.23Low
Cardinals4.011Medium
Astros4.014Medium
Mets3.79Low
Rays3.712Medium
Brewers3.410Medium
Pirates3.118Low
White Sox2.715Low
Rockies2.717Low

My primary team stack targets

Royals: Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino, Maikel Garcia, Jonathan India, Bobby Witt

Twins: Harrison Bader, Trevor Larnach, Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, Edouard Julien

Rangers: Marcus Semien, Josh Smith, Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford

Dodgers: Will Smith, Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman

Batter vs. Pitcher

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
Lineup Lowdown: National League
Lineup Lowdown: National League
Collette Calls: The Struggle Bus
Collette Calls: The Struggle Bus
Best MLB Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 22
Best MLB Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 22
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 22
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 22