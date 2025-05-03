Bailey Ober News: Fans six in quality start

Ober (4-1) earned the win against the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings.

Ober generated a whopping 18 whiffs while tossing 94 pitches (62 strikes), with his only blemish coming in the third inning on an RBI single from Rafael Devers. Ober has logged five quality starts in a row and has a 3.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB across 38.2 innings this season. He's in line to face the Giants at home next weekend.