Bailey Ober News: Start halted by rain
Ober allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out three batters over three innings Monday versus Cleveland in a game that was suspended until Tuesday due to inclement weather.
Ober gave up a run in the first inning but held a 2-1 lead before the contest was suspended. The right-hander threw 42 pitches (an efficient 35 of which were strikes) and will have to settle for a no-decision given the short outing. It's a disappointing outcome for fantasy managers who roster Ober, but the hurler should at least be well-rested by the time his next turn in the rotation comes up, which lines up to be this weekend versus Kansas City.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now