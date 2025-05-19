Fantasy Baseball
Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober News: Start halted by rain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2025 at 11:03pm

Ober allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out three batters over three innings Monday versus Cleveland in a game that was suspended until Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Ober gave up a run in the first inning but held a 2-1 lead before the contest was suspended. The right-hander threw 42 pitches (an efficient 35 of which were strikes) and will have to settle for a no-decision given the short outing. It's a disappointing outcome for fantasy managers who roster Ober, but the hurler should at least be well-rested by the time his next turn in the rotation comes up, which lines up to be this weekend versus Kansas City.

Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins
