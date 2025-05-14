Bailey Ober News: Struggles with control Wednesday

Ober came away with a no-decision in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, giving up three runs on two hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander failed to complete five innings for the first time since April 5 and issued more than two free passes for the first time since March 30, as Ober tossed only 57 of his 102 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. Despite the shaky control, he still allowed three runs of fewer for the eighth straight outing. Ober will take a 3.72 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB through 48.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Guardians.