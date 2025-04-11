Ben Joyce Injury: Headed to IL with shoulder issue

The Angels placed Joyce (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Joyce is dealing with shoulder inflammation, which likely explains his noted drop in velocity earlier this week. Joyce expressed that he wasn't concerned following his Tuesday outing, in which he allowed one home run and three earned runs during his one inning of work. With Joyce headed to the IL, the Angels have recalled Michael Darrell-Hicks from the minors.