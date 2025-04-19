Ben Rice Injury: Suffers bruised elbow

Rice was diagnosed with a left elbow contusion after getting hit by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Rice was plunked twice during Saturday's contest and ran for himself on both occasions, but the Yankees decided to pull him in the sixth inning. The 26-year-old slugger also received X-rays and a CT scan on his elbow to make sure he didn't suffer any structural damage, and both tests came back negative, per Boland. He can be considered day-to-day.