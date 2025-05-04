MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 4

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

This Sunday, I have no interest in delivering Yoda-style axioms for you to parse in order to set your MLB DFS lineups. These are just some straightforward recommendations, and the syntax of the sentences is also norma. There are 11 games on the DFS slate, with the first pitch at 1:15 p.m. EDT. Onto the recommendations!

Pitching

Garrett Crochet, BOS vs. MIN ($10,700): While the Twins have improved enough offensively to be on the fringes of the bottom-10 in runs scored as opposed to well within that grouping, there is no reason to be worried about Crochet in this matchup. Here we have the clearest example of "top-tier pitcher, bottom-tier offense" for Sunday. The lefty's 2.60 FIP is in line with his 2.68 from last year, and he's primed to once again strike out double-digit batters per nine innings.

Lance McCullers, HOU at CWS ($7,700): This is obviously a gamble. McCullers hasn't started on an MLB mound since the 2022 World Series due to injury. There's a good chance he won't go five innings in order to qualify for a win on Sunday. But over his last two Triple-A starts, he went four and then five innings while allowing no earned runs. The White Sox are bottom-eight in offense and OPS, to the surprise of nobody. What if McCullers is readier than you assume? Even making it into the sixth could yield some nice numbers for your DFS lineups.

Logan Evans, SEA at TEX ($7,500): Last year, Evans impressed at Double-A. He started this season at Triple-A with a 2.11 FIP in five starts. That led to Evans making his MLB debut last week against the Marlins, where he logged five innings and gave up two hits and two earned runs. That earned him another shot on the mound as the Mariners await arms returning to health. The Rangers are a good team for Evans to catch as only the Rockies and Royals have been worse offensively.

Top Targets

It would seem Jarren Duran ($3,800) may not equal the 21 homers from last season, but everything else has been there for the southpaw with four triples and 11 steals. Chris Paddack hasn't finished with an ERA under 4.00 since his rookie campaign back in 2019 while lefties have hit .283 against the last couple years.

Though Trea Turner ($3,000) hasn't shown his usual power, he's been formidable elsewhere batting .303 with six swipes. He's also been enjoying his home park since joining the Phillies with an .897 OPS. Maybe Eduardo Rodriguez, who has given up 1.65 homers per nine innings this season, can help Turner send one deep on Sunday.

Bargain Bats

Over the last three weeks, JJ Bleday ($2,800) has a .737 OPS as he heads toward replicating what he did last season. His four home runs are one thing, though his seven doubles stand out after he produced 43 during 2024. Edward Cabrera is definitely hittable with a career 4.66 FIP, a 1.94 K/BB rate, and lefties have gone .302 against this year.

Perhaps Daniel Schneemann ($2,300) is a Quad-A player given that his career .846 OPS in Triple-A who didn't make his MLB debut until 27 where he hit .218 with five homers, two triples, and three stolen bases through 73 games. The lefty is currently the Guardians' go-to second baseman, and even a Quad-A hitter can do damage when facing a subpar MLB pitcher. That's Bowden Francis, who comes in with a 7.29 FIP this season while conceding a career 1.73 homers per nine innings. And for what it's worth, Schneemann hit two home runs - including a grand slam - on Saturday.

Stacks to Consider

Yankees vs. Rays (Taj Bradley): Ben Rice ($3,500), Cody Bellinger ($3,000), Anthony Volpe ($2,800)

Bradley's 1.02 HR/9 rate is an improvement for him, yet his strikeouts are way down and his walks are up while claiming a 4.58 ERA. I'm also not sold on the idea he's solved his long-ball issue. In fact, the righty has only improved at home this year while allowing 2.5 homers per nine innings on the road. Yankee Stadium is kind to hitters, especially lefties. That's why I have two of them in this stack.

Rice's power has been on full display this season slugging .559 with eight home runs. It's been a slow start for Bellinger as a Yankee in part because he's missed a couple outings, though he still has three homers, three stolen bases, and a triple. He's a lefty, so eventually Yankee Stadium should help the former MVP out. Volpe, a righty, is here as well. That's because Bradley has allowed right-handers to bat .279 against him in 2025. As for Volpe, the shortstop has five home runs and four steals, with all of the former coming at home this year.

Royals at Orioles (Kyle Gibson): Bobby Witt ($4,000), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,000), Drew Waters ($2,500)

Gibson wouldn't be starting for the Orioles if not for a bunch of injuries. Anytime a 37-year-old is pitching in Triple-A, it doesn't bode well. There's also Gibson's career 4.55 ERA. He also made his first big-league start this season against the Yankees where the righty allowed 11 hits - five of them home runs - en route to giving up nine runs across 3.2 innings. So I think even the Royals' scuffling offense can handle facing Gibson.

Witt has held his own coming off back-to-back 30/30 seasons where he also registered 11 triples and is currently averaging .302 with three homers and nine stolen bases. Even he's been dragged down a bit by Kansas City's hitting woes, though I believe he can get back to his MVP-level form. Pasquantino had 19 homers and 97 RBI last year and has so far produced five home runs and four doubles alongside 21 RBI. Waters last had a semi-regular MLB role in 2023 with eight homers, five triples, and 16 stolen bases in 98 matchups. And last year in Triple-A, he recorded an .877 OPS. Early this season with a role in the outfield, Waters has two triples, a homer, and a stolen base from 19 outings.

Agree with these recommendations? Give them a spin with various combinations of other players in RotoWire's MLB DFS Lineup Optimizer.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.