Ben Rice News: Career-high four hits in victory

Rice went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

It was the first career four-hit effort by Rice, whose two-run single in the sixth inning put the Yankees on top 6-3. Despite struggling against southpaws, the lefty-hitting Rice is slashing .317/.414/.650 with five home runs, three doubles, one triple and 10 RBI through 70 plate appearances (17 games) as New York's primary designated hitter versus right-handed pitching to open the season.