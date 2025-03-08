Ben Rice News: Option to see time at DH

During an in-game interview on YES Network on Thursday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone mentioned Rice as a candidate to log at-bats at DH with Giancarlo Stanton (elbows) slated to miss the start of the season.

Boone indicated that Aaron Judge won't necessarily be the team's primary DH while Stanton is on the shelf, opening the door for Rice, among others, to log at-bats at the position. Rice isn't guaranteed to make the Opening Day roster, but his ability to play both first base and catcher works in his favor, as New York doesn't have a certain, healthy backup at either position. Rice was up-and-down in his first taste of the majors last season, slashing .171/.264/.349 with seven home runs and 23 RBI over 178 plate appearances.