Blake Perkins Injury: Progress stalling

Manager Pat Murphy said Saturday that Perkins (shin) still isn't able to run the bases on consecutive days without pain, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Perkins has been on the injured list all season after fracturing his shin during spring training. He's eligible to return from the IL on May 26, though his inability to run on consecutive days makes it likely his absence will extend into June, especially since he'll presumably need to spend some time in the minors on a rehab assignment before being activated. With Garrett Mitchell (oblique) also sidelined, Daz Cameron and Jake Bauers have been picking up reps in Milwaukee's outfield.