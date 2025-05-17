Fantasy Baseball
Blake Snell headshot

Blake Snell Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

The Dodgers transferred Snell (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Snell's move to the 60-day IL makes him ineligible to return until June 5, though he just began playing catch Wednesday and isn't expected to return for another several weeks anyway. While he continues working his way back, the Dodgers will give his spot on the 40-man roster to Clayton Kershaw (toe/knee), who was activated to start Saturday's game against the Angels.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
