Blake Snell Injury: Receives injection as expected
Snell received an injection to assist in treating his left shoulder inflammation Monday, Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation reports.
This isn't a significant update on the southpaw, who was expected to receive an injection after dealing with inflammation in his left shoulder. However, it'll be worth keeping a close eye on how Snell feels in the days after the injection, as there isn't currently a firm timetable on when he'll be cleared to resume throwing.
