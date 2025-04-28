Fantasy Baseball
Blake Snell headshot

Blake Snell Injury: Receives injection as expected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Snell received an injection to assist in treating his left shoulder inflammation Monday, Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation reports.

This isn't a significant update on the southpaw, who was expected to receive an injection after dealing with inflammation in his left shoulder. However, it'll be worth keeping a close eye on how Snell feels in the days after the injection, as there isn't currently a firm timetable on when he'll be cleared to resume throwing.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
