Blake Snell headshot

Blake Snell Injury: Shut down from throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 2:29pm

Snell (shoulder) experienced a setback after playing catch Tuesday and will be shut down from throwing, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said Snell will be re-evaluated once the Dodgers return to Los Angeles on Friday, at which point we'll know more about how much his latest setback will delay his return. The 32-year-old initially landed on the injured list April 6 due to shoulder inflammation and was cleared to begin throwing bullpen sessions Saturday, but it now seems unlikely that he returns from the injured list anytime soon.

Blake Snell
Los Angeles Dodgers
