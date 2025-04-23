Blake Snell Injury: Shut down from throwing

Snell (shoulder) experienced a setback after playing catch Tuesday and will be shut down from throwing, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said Snell will be re-evaluated once the Dodgers return to Los Angeles on Friday, at which point we'll know more about how much his latest setback will delay his return. The 32-year-old initially landed on the injured list April 6 due to shoulder inflammation and was cleared to begin throwing bullpen sessions Saturday, but it now seems unlikely that he returns from the injured list anytime soon.