Blake Snell Injury: Shut down from throwing
Snell (shoulder) experienced a setback after playing catch Tuesday and will be shut down from throwing, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Manager Dave Roberts said Snell will be re-evaluated once the Dodgers return to Los Angeles on Friday, at which point we'll know more about how much his latest setback will delay his return. The 32-year-old initially landed on the injured list April 6 due to shoulder inflammation and was cleared to begin throwing bullpen sessions Saturday, but it now seems unlikely that he returns from the injured list anytime soon.
