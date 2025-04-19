Blake Treinen Injury: Lands on IL with forearm tightness

The Dodgers placed Treinen on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to right forearm tightness, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Treinen started feeling discomfort in his right forearm after his last outing against the Cubs on April 13. The hope was that some rest would improve the issue, but Treinen experienced more tightness in his forearm while warming up in the bullpen during Friday's contest against the Rangers, prompting his placement on the IL. Evan Phillips (shoulder) will be activated off the 15-day IL in a corresponding move, and he could see some save opportunities behind Tanner Scott for as long as Treinen is sidelined.