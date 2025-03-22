Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
2025 Closer Rankings 3.0

2025 Closer Rankings 3.0

Written by 
Ryan Rufe 
Published on March 22, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball

This article is part of our Closer Encounters series.

I had hoped to publish my updated closer rankings before this weekend's NFBC live drafts in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, life threw my family a couple of Blake Snell curveballs and I had to postpone this update. My sincere apologies that there isn't more substance or context to this article other than the updated rankings themselves, but if you've seen recent posts from me on X, I am sure you will understand. I will just say fantasy baseball has been a welcome distraction the past few days.

As the regular season gets underway, be sure to bookmark the RotoWire Closer Grid for the latest updates, including hierarchy changes, updated team blurbs and closer-in-waiting rankings.

2025 Closer Rankings 3.0

Change

Rank

Tier

Player

Team

Rufe's Save

Projection

Team Save %

n/a

1

1

Josh Hader

HOU

36

85%

+4

2

1

Mason Miller

ATH

34

85%

-1

3

1

Devin Williams

NYY

36

80%

-1

4

1

Emmanuel Clase

CLE

41

85%

-1

5

1

Raisel Iglesias

ATL

38

80%

-1

6

1

Edwin Diaz

NYM

32

85%

n/a

7

2

Ryan Helsley

STL

34

80%

+1

8

2

Ryan Walker

SF

29

70%

-1

9

2

Felix Bautista

BAL

29

65%

+3

10

2

Jeff Hoffman

TOR

29

70%

n/a

11

2

Andres Munoz

SEA

27

70%

n/a

12

3

Jhoan Duran

MIN

24

65%

+1

13

3

Tanner Scott

LAD

22

50%

+2

14

3

Kenley Jansen

LAA

27

65%

-5

15

3

David Bednar

PIT

29

65%

-1

16

I had hoped to publish my updated closer rankings before this weekend's NFBC live drafts in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, life threw my family a couple of Blake Snell curveballs and I had to postpone this update. My sincere apologies that there isn't more substance or context to this article other than the updated rankings themselves, but if you've seen recent posts from me on X, I am sure you will understand. I will just say fantasy baseball has been a welcome distraction the past few days.

As the regular season gets underway, be sure to bookmark the RotoWire Closer Grid for the latest updates, including hierarchy changes, updated team blurbs and closer-in-waiting rankings.

2025 Closer Rankings 3.0

Change

Rank

Tier

Player

Team

Rufe's Save

Projection

Team Save %

n/a

1

1

Josh Hader

HOU

36

85%

+4

2

1

Mason Miller

ATH

34

85%

-1

3

1

Devin Williams

NYY

36

80%

-1

4

1

Emmanuel Clase

CLE

41

85%

-1

5

1

Raisel Iglesias

ATL

38

80%

-1

6

1

Edwin Diaz

NYM

32

85%

n/a

7

2

Ryan Helsley

STL

34

80%

+1

8

2

Ryan Walker

SF

29

70%

-1

9

2

Felix Bautista

BAL

29

65%

+3

10

2

Jeff Hoffman

TOR

29

70%

n/a

11

2

Andres Munoz

SEA

27

70%

n/a

12

3

Jhoan Duran

MIN

24

65%

+1

13

3

Tanner Scott

LAD

22

50%

+2

14

3

Kenley Jansen

LAA

27

65%

-5

15

3

David Bednar

PIT

29

65%

-1

16

4

Justin Martinez

ARI

22

55%

+9

17

4

Aroldis Chapman

BOS

20

45%

-1

18

4

Ryan Pressly

CHC

24

55%

-1

19

4

Robert Suarez

SD

21

50%

-1

20

4

Carlos Estevez

KC

22

55%

-1

21

4

Pete Fairbanks

TB

22

50%

+12

22

4

Kyle Finnegan

WAS

23

55%

+6

23

5

Lucas Erceg

KC

16

40%

-3

24

5

Jason Adam

SD

14

35%

+3

25

5

Griffin Jax

MIN

9

25%

-4

26

5

Orion Kerkering

PHI

12

25%

-4

27

5

Jordan Romano

PHI

18

45%

-3

28

5

Kirby Yates

LAD

9

25%

+1

29

5

A.J. Puk

ARI

10

25%

+5

30

5

Tyler Holton

DET

11

25%

+7

31

5

Chris Martin

TEX

13

35%

NR

32

5

Marc Church

TEX

13

35%

-6

33

5

Trevor Megill

MIL

14

30%

+7

34

6

Camilo Doval

SF

11

25%

-3

35

6

Liam Hendriks

BOS

11

25%

n/a

36

6

Yimi Garcia

TOR

10

25%

+6

37

6

Cade Smith

CLE

2

5%

+6

38

6

Bryan Abreu

HOU

4

10%

-2

39

6

Matt Strahm

PHI

4

10%

n/a

40

6

Edwin Uceta

TB

11

25%

-2

41

6

Ben Joyce

LAA

10

25%

-11

42

7

Luke Weaver

NYY

7

15%

-1

43

7

Porter Hodge

CHC

9

20%

+3

44

7

Jeremiah Estrada

SD

4

10%

NR

45

7

Jose Alvarado

PHI

8

20%

+3

46

7

Jesus Tinoco

MIA

10

30%

-1

47

7

Matt Brash

SEA

8

20%

NR

48

7

Mike Clevinger

CWS

15

50%

-1

49

7

Jason Foley

DET

11

25%

-26

50

7

Alexis Diaz

CIN

10

25%

Dropped out of the Top 50: David Robertson (previously no. 33 - still a free-agent), Blake Treinen (no. 45 - I still like Treinen for ratios and strikeouts, but saves may be limited), Robert Garcia (no. 50 - I've projected Marc Church for more saves than Garcia).

Honorable mention: Victor Vodnik (Rufe's save projection = 14), Seth Halvorsen (9), Scott Barlow (10), Taylor Rogers (8), Yennier Cano (7), Justin Slaten (7), Jose Ferrer (5), Craig Yoho (7), Calvin Faucher (11), Yuki Matsui (8), Garrett Whitlock (5), Kevin Ginkel (4).

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Rufe
Ryan Rufe
Ryan manages the MLB Closer Grid and authors 'Closer Encounters'. He also contributes to the MLB draft kit and has been helping RotoWire subscribers through our 'Ask An Expert' feature since 2014. He's an NFBC veteran with 2 top-15 overall finishes (2018, 2024) in the RotoWire Online Championship.
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Busts
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Busts
College Baseball Picks: Friday, March 21
College Baseball Picks: Friday, March 21
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Update
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Update