I had hoped to publish my updated closer rankings before this weekend's NFBC live drafts in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, life threw my family a couple of Blake Snell curveballs and I had to postpone this update. My sincere apologies that there isn't more substance or context to this article other than the updated rankings themselves, but if you've seen recent posts from me on X, I am sure you will understand. I will just say fantasy baseball has been a welcome distraction the past few days.
As the regular season gets underway, be sure to bookmark the RotoWire Closer Grid for the latest updates, including hierarchy changes, updated team blurbs and closer-in-waiting rankings.
2025 Closer Rankings 3.0
Change
Rank
Tier
Player
Team
Rufe's Save
Projection
Team Save %
n/a
1
1
HOU
36
85%
+4
2
1
ATH
34
85%
-1
3
1
NYY
36
80%
-1
4
1
CLE
41
85%
-1
5
1
ATL
38
80%
-1
6
1
NYM
32
85%
n/a
7
2
STL
34
80%
+1
8
2
SF
29
70%
-1
9
2
BAL
29
65%
+3
10
2
TOR
29
70%
n/a
11
2
SEA
27
70%
n/a
12
3
MIN
24
65%
+1
13
3
LAD
22
50%
+2
14
3
LAA
27
65%
-5
15
3
PIT
29
65%
-1
16
Dropped out of the Top 50: David Robertson (previously no. 33 - still a free-agent), Blake Treinen (no. 45 - I still like Treinen for ratios and strikeouts, but saves may be limited), Robert Garcia (no. 50 - I've projected Marc Church for more saves than Garcia).
Honorable mention: Victor Vodnik (Rufe's save projection = 14), Seth Halvorsen (9), Scott Barlow (10), Taylor Rogers (8), Yennier Cano (7), Justin Slaten (7), Jose Ferrer (5), Craig Yoho (7), Calvin Faucher (11), Yuki Matsui (8), Garrett Whitlock (5), Kevin Ginkel (4).