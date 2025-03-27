Blake Treinen News: Picks up save

Treinen allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two across a scoreless inning to earn the save Thursday against the Tigers.

Alex Vesia and Tanner Scott were called upon in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, to face lefty-heavy portions of the Tigers' lineup. That left Treinen in line to get the save, though he allowed the tying runner to reach scoring position and needed 23 pitches to get the three outs. Scott figures to get the majority of save chances for the Dodgers moving forward, though he could continue to be used earlier in contests in high-leverage spots against elite strong left-handed hitters.