Bo Naylor News: Belts first homer of 2025

Naylor went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's loss to the Angels.

Naylor notched his first long ball and second RBI of the season with a solo shot to center field in the third inning. It's been a rough start to the campaign for the backstop, as he's slashing just .174/.269/.304 with a 3:8 BB:K through 26 plate appearances. However, he seems to have a stranglehold on catching duties for Cleveland, with backup Austin Hedges logging just four plate appearances so far.