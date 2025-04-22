Bobby Dalbec News: Draws first start

Dalbec went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk Tuesday against the Twins.

Dalbec was added to the roster Monday and made his first start of the season at third base while hitting eighth Tuesday. He was in the lineup to give Miguel Vargas a breather, so there doesn't appear to be a clear path to regular at-bats for Dalbec. However, if he can string together some hits, the White Sox may be inclined to find creative ways to get him into the lineup.