Bobby Witt Injury: Exits after HBP

Witt was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Mariners after getting hit on the left hand/wrist by a pitch, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Witt went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before getting plunked by a 96 mph Andres Munoz sinker. It's unclear at the moment if he suffered any severe damage, but the Royals will likely run tests on their All-Star shortstop and offer an update in the near future.