Brad Keller headshot

Brad Keller News: Due to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Keller will start Saturday's game against the Mets, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Manager Craig Counsell said the Cubs are going to rely on their bullpen to get through Saturday's contest, and Keller will be the one to get things started for the North Siders. The 29-year-old owns a 3.78 ERA and 1.26 WHIP through 16.2 innings this season and isn't likely to last more than one or two frames in what will be his first start of the year.

Brad Keller
Chicago Cubs
