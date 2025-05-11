Brad Keller News: Tosses scoreless frame as opener

Keller started Saturday's 6-5 win over the Mets and tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts before exiting.

Keller served as an effective opener before turning things over to Cade Horton, who logged four innings in his MLB debut to snag the win. The former has pitched well lately, as he hasn't allowed an earned run over his last seven appearances. Keller has maxed out at two innings this year for his longest outing, so the former starter looks locked into a more traditional bullpen role in Chicago, but he seems to be thriving as a reliever.