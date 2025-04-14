Brad Lord News: Getting another start

Lord is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

After winning a spot in Washington's Opening Day bullpen coming out of spring training, Lord moved into the rotation last week when Michael Soroka (biceps) landed on the injured list. Because he wasn't fully built up for a traditional starting role, Lord was lifted after three innings and 55 pitches in his outing last Tuesday against the Dodgers. He fared well in the tough matchup, striking out four Los Angeles batters while allowing no runs on two hits and two walks. Lord's workload will likely be restricted once again Monday, but he could be able to reach five innings if he's efficient with his pitch count. The 25-year-old rookie tentatively lines up for a two-start week, with his second outing likely to come Saturday in Colorado.