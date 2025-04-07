Brandon Eisert News: Sent down to minors
The White Sox optioned Eisert to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Chicago will likely announce a corresponding roster move ahead of its next game Tuesday in Cleveland. A waiver pickup from the Rays in February, Eisert secured a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen and had made three appearances this season, giving up four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over three innings.
