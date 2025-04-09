Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Lockridge News: Filling in for injured Merrill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Lockridge will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Lockridge will man center for the third game in a row and could end up getting a look as a full-time player in the San Diego outfield while Jackson Merrill (hamstring) is on the shelf. The Padres lack any other natural center fielders on the active roster, and Tirso Ornelas -- who's currently playing at Triple-A El Paso -- is the only other healthy option on the 40-man roster that might be viewed as a potential replacement option for Merrill. Lockridge has posted a modest .633 OPS over 21 plate appearances so far this season but he showcased excellent on-base skills (.410 OBP) and elite speed (46 steals in 52 attempts) between his two Triple-A stops in 2024.

