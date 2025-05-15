Brandon Lowe News: Club two homers in win

Lowe went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Lowe quickly opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the first inning, and he did the same thing to close out the scoring in the ninth. He torched Toronto pitching in this three-game series, going 7-for-13 with three extra-base hits and six RBI. That has Lowe's OPS up to .645 on the year, his highest mark since he was at .660 following an April 16 game versus the Red Sox. He's batting .220 with seven homers, 24 RBI, 17 runs scored, a stolen base and two doubles over 162 plate appearances.