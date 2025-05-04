Brandon Lowe News: Knocks in two

Lowe went 1-for-4 with two RBI and two walks Sunday against the Yankees.

Lowe managed to drive in a pair with a single in the fourth inning, though he still hasn't snapped out of a slow start to the season. He's hitting only .203 paired with a 28.1 percent strikeout rate, but most problematic has been his lack of power. Lowe's only extra-base hits of the season have been his four home runs, leading to just a .102 ISO across 128 plate appearances.