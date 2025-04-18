Brandon Marsh Injury: Not in Friday's lineup

Marsh (knee) is not in the Phillies' starting lineup against the Marlins on Friday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Marsh is working through a right knee injury that popped up during Wednesday's game against the Giants. The injury isn't considered severe enough for him to be placed on the IL, but Marsh will miss Friday's series opener and is considered day-to-day. Johan Rojas will start in center field and bat ninth against Miami right-hander Sandy Alcantara.