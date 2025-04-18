Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Marsh headshot

Brandon Marsh Injury: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2025 at 12:32pm

Marsh (knee) is not in the Phillies' starting lineup against the Marlins on Friday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Marsh is working through a right knee injury that popped up during Wednesday's game against the Giants. The injury isn't considered severe enough for him to be placed on the IL, but Marsh will miss Friday's series opener and is considered day-to-day. Johan Rojas will start in center field and bat ninth against Miami right-hander Sandy Alcantara.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
