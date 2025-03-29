Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Pfaadt headshot

Brandon Pfaadt News: Takes loss despite quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Pfaadt (0-1) took the loss against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings.

Pfaadt held Chicago scoreless for three frames before giving up a run in the fourth inning. The Cubs tagged him for two more runs on a Kyle Tucker homer in the fifth, and Arizona was never able to catch up. Pfaadt was pretty efficient in completing six frames on 78 pitches, and he gave his fantasy managers a boost with a quality start despite the loss. His second start of the campaign is expected to come against Washington next week.

Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now