Brandon Waddell News: Getting call-up Wednesday

The Mets plan to call up Waddell from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as a starter or bulk reliever in Wednesday's game versus the Diamondbacks at Citi Field, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets will likely make a determination after Tuesday's game whether to deploy Waddell as a starter or behind an opener in his team debut. Waddell has posted a 1.54 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through five starts and 23.1 innings this season with Triple-A Syracuse. He'll be making his first major-league appearance since 2021 on Wednesday.