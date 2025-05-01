Brandon Waddell News: Returns to Triple-A

The Mets optioned Waddell to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Waddell impressed in a bulk-relief role in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks, tossing 4.1 scoreless innings. However, he was not going to be available for a few days, so the Mets will replace him on the 26-man active roster with a fresh bullpen arm in right-hander Ty Adcock, who was called up from Syracuse.