Brandon Waddell headshot

Brandon Waddell News: Shines in bulk relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Waddell allowed three hits and struck out four batters over 4.1 scoreless relief innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Wednesday.

Waddell was called up from Triple-A ahead of Wednesday's contest and was immediately put to use in a bullpen game for New York. The southpaw entered in the third inning and ended up taking on a near-starter's workload, tossing 60 pitches (40 of which were strikes) over 4.1 scoreless frames. This was Waddell's first MLB appearance since he tallied nine relief outings over stints with three different teams in 2021, as he spent the three subsequent years overseas.

