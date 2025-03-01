Fantasy Baseball
Brayan Bello Injury: Throws bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 2:42pm

Bello (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Bello threw approximately 30 pitches at about 70-to-75 percent intensity. The 25-year-old right-hander has been slowed by shoulder inflammation and is at the edge of having enough time to be ready for start of the regular season, May 27 in Texas. Unlike 2024, when Bello was given the Opening Day start, that honor is expected to go to Garrett Crochet this season. As such, Bello could still be available at the back end of the rotation for the first week.

Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
