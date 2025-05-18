Fantasy Baseball
Brayan Bello headshot

Brayan Bello News: Struggles with command in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Bello (2-1) took the loss against Atlanta on Sunday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and five walks with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings

Bello dealt with constant traffic on the basepaths and managed just 52 strikes on 92 pitches, generating only four whiffs. After allowing only seven earned runs over his first five starts, the 26-year-old has now failed to complete five innings in three consecutive outings. He'll carry a 4.02 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 20:19 K:BB across 31.1 innings into a home matchup with the Orioles next weekend.

