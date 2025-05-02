Brayan Bello News: Works into seventh inning Friday

Bello didn't factor into the decision Friday against Minnesota after allowing one run on four hits and one walk in 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

After beginning the season on the injured list with a shoulder strain, Bello was able to reach the 100-pitch plateau for the first time in three starts this year. The right-hander also worked into the seventh inning for the first time, yielding a season-low one walk in the process. However, Bello did concede a home run, a third-inning solo shot to Ryan Jeffers, in his third straight outing. Bello will try to reduce the hard contact when he takes a 2.55 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB across 17.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance versus the Rangers, who entered Friday ranked 29th in the majors in runs scored (103).